Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)
GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
74.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
74.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.35TL (-0.47%)
-0.35TL (-0.47%)
Prev Close
74.50TL
74.50TL
Open
74.50TL
74.50TL
Day's High
75.30TL
75.30TL
Day's Low
74.10TL
74.10TL
Volume
79,896
79,896
Avg. Vol
150,091
150,091
52-wk High
86.20TL
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL
65.20TL
About
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture of construction materials, such as cement, clinker and ready-mix concrete. The Company’s product portfolio comprises CEM I Portland cement, consisting of limestone, marl, iron ore and bauxide; CEM II A cement, which increases... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL532.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7.20
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09