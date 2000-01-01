Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)
775.00INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.65 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
Rs783.65
Open
Rs783.65
Day's High
Rs794.90
Day's Low
Rs774.00
Volume
18,123
Avg. Vol
34,477
52-wk High
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05
About
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants, and greases. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its offerings include diesel engine oils, hydraulic oils, gear, turbine, compressor and refrigeration,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|--
|ROE:
|--
|14.09