Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada Sept 13 Canadian lifestyle retailer Roots Corp said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016 * Canada Goose Holdings - ‍on Aug 15, entered into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of december 2, 2016

UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise * Toronto-listed shares rise 5.3 pct; U.S. stock jumps 9 pct (Adds CEO comment; updates share move)

BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13 * Canada Goose reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2018

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose posts smaller quarterly loss Aug 10 Luxury apparel retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc, reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company sold more merchandise across its sales platforms.

BRIEF-Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors * Maureen Chiquet nominated to Canada Goose board of directors

BRIEF-Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares * Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing

Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss; U.S. shares surge Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company, buoyed by higher sales that helped offset a jump in expenses.