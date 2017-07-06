Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
-10.50 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
627.00
627.00
Open
627.00
627.00
Day's High
627.50
627.50
Day's Low
611.50
611.50
Volume
809,023
809,023
Avg. Vol
979,974
979,974
52-wk High
738.95
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00
582.00
About
Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company operating in central London. The Company owns and develops office, retail and residential properties. The Company’s portfolio include tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,963.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|326.73
|Dividend:
|6.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018
* Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018
BRIEF-GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House
* Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct
* CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis
BRIEF-Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p
* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Is this a once-a-decade opportunity to buy property stocks?
- Don't buy AstraZeneca plc, Wolseley plc and Great Portland Estates plc until you read this!
- Are Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Shaftesbury plc about to fall by 50%+?
- As Property Prices Surge, Should You Buy Great Portland Estates PLC, Land Securities Group plc, British Land Company PLC, Barratt Developments Plc & Hammerson plc
- Build A Strong Portfolio With 5 Top Quality REITs: Londonmetric Property PLC, Great Portland Estates PLC, Shaftesbury plc, Primary Health Properties PLC & British Land Company PLC