Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Great Portland plans to start redevelopment of Cityside House in Q1 2018​ * ‍Following recent acquisition of Cityside House, working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018​

BRIEF-GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House * Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct * CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis