Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)

GPPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

138.75INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs139.35
Open
Rs140.65
Day's High
Rs146.00
Day's Low
Rs138.20
Volume
1,147,503
Avg. Vol
519,300
52-wk High
Rs179.00
52-wk Low
Rs121.00

Chart for

About

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of port development and operations at Pipavav Port. The Company's Port Pipavav is located approximately 150 nautical miles from Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. The Company offers cargo handling facilities for container, bulk, break bulk and liquid cargo. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs68,841.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 483.44
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 2.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.36 10.90
ROE: -- 1.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates