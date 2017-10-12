Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)

GPR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.58CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$1.56
Open
$1.56
Day's High
$1.60
Day's Low
$1.56
Volume
91,470
Avg. Vol
95,920
52-wk High
$2.95
52-wk Low
$1.48

Chart for

About

Great Panther Silver Ltd (Great Panther) is a Canada-based silver mining and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $270.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 167.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about GPR.TO

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Ltd reports no effects on Coricancha Mine Complex from earthquake in Peru

* Great Panther Silver reports no effects on coricancha from earthquake in peru

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 financial results

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver appoints Jim Bannantine as CEO

* Announces appointment of Jim Bannantine as president and CEO, effective August 16.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia

* Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides update on Coricancha acquisition

* Great Panther Silver provides update on Coricancha acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver finalized acquisition of CMC in Peru

* Great Panther Silver provides update on coricancha acquisition

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

* Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02

* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results

03 May 2017
» More GPR.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) $21.41 +0.01
Aurizon Mines Ltd (AZK.A) $3.92 -0.07
Atna Resources Ltd. (ATN.TO) -- --
Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) $0.09 --

Earnings vs. Estimates