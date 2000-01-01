Edition:
Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,178.45INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.60 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs1,182.05
Open
Rs1,180.55
Day's High
Rs1,208.00
Day's Low
Rs1,176.40
Volume
571,075
Avg. Vol
1,348,726
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Grasim Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company's segments include Viscose Staple Fibre and Wood Pulp; Cement, which includes Grey, White and Allied Products; Chemicals, which includes Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals, and Others, which includes textiles. Its products include viscose staple fibre, rayon grade pulp,... (more)

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs757,116.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 657.33
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.48

P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

