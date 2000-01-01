Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)
GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,178.45INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.60 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs1,182.05
Open
Rs1,180.55
Day's High
Rs1,208.00
Day's Low
Rs1,176.40
Volume
571,075
Avg. Vol
1,348,726
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90
About
Grasim Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company's segments include Viscose Staple Fibre and Wood Pulp; Cement, which includes Grey, White and Allied Products; Chemicals, which includes Caustic Soda and Allied Chemicals, and Others, which includes textiles. Its products include viscose staple fibre, rayon grade pulp,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs757,116.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|657.33
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09