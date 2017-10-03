Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

Britain's FTSE clings to four-week high after Wall Street's new records LONDON, Oct 3 UK shares were flat in morning trading on Tuesday but clung to the previous session's four-week highs, alongside their European peers, after bourses in Asia took heart from fresh new record closes on Wall Street.

Greggs ‍like-for-like summer sales up 5 percent, on track for year LONDON British baker Greggs said its like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to the end of September, keeping it on track to meet expectations for the year despite higher ingredient costs.

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3 Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

BRIEF-Greggs HY oper profit up 1.8 pct * OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING PROPERTY GAINS AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE UP 1.8 PERCENT TO £27.6 MILLION

BRIEF-Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017 * Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%)