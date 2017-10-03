Greggs PLC (GRG.L)
1,282.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,282.00
--
--
--
--
238,191
1,304.84
891.17
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,279.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.16
|Dividend:
|10.30
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
Britain's FTSE clings to four-week high after Wall Street's new records
LONDON, Oct 3 UK shares were flat in morning trading on Tuesday but clung to the previous session's four-week highs, alongside their European peers, after bourses in Asia took heart from fresh new record closes on Wall Street.
Greggs like-for-like summer sales up 5 percent, on track for year
LONDON British baker Greggs said its like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the 13 weeks to the end of September, keeping it on track to meet expectations for the year despite higher ingredient costs.
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Greggs like-for-like summer sales up 5 pct, on track for year
BRIEF-Greggs HY oper profit up 1.8 pct
* OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING PROPERTY GAINS AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE UP 1.8 PERCENT TO £27.6 MILLION
BRIEF-Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017
* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%)
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greggs says Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture
* Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture Plc, effective May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
