Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)
GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
447.70INR
10:58am BST
447.70INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-1.41%)
Rs-6.40 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs454.10
Rs454.10
Open
Rs460.00
Rs460.00
Day's High
Rs462.95
Rs462.95
Day's Low
Rs446.20
Rs446.20
Volume
1,776,049
1,776,049
Avg. Vol
2,642,104
2,642,104
52-wk High
Rs492.80
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00
Rs70.00
About
Graphite India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing graphite electrodes, graphite equipments, steel, glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and tanks and generation of hydel power. The Company operates through three segments: Graphite and Carbon, Steel and Others. The Graphite and Carbon Segment is engaged in the production of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs91,973.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.38
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09