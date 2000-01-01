Greenbay Properties Ltd (GRPJ.J)
GRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
251.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
251.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.79%)
-2.00 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
253.00
253.00
Open
254.00
254.00
Day's High
254.00
254.00
Day's Low
251.00
251.00
Volume
11,419,221
11,419,221
Avg. Vol
11,427,174
11,427,174
52-wk High
261.00
261.00
52-wk Low
150.00
150.00
About
No overview information found for .
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.