Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)
GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
270.05INR
10:58am BST
270.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.70 (-1.71%)
Rs-4.70 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs274.75
Rs274.75
Open
Rs273.00
Rs273.00
Day's High
Rs274.00
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs268.70
Rs268.70
Volume
15,695
15,695
Avg. Vol
82,495
82,495
52-wk High
Rs308.00
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70
Rs232.70
About
Greenply Industries Limited is an interior infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing plywood and allied products, medium density fiberboards (MDF) and allied products through its factories at various locations. The Company's segments include Plywood & Allied Products and Medium Density Fibre... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,293.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.63
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|46.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.93
|14.09