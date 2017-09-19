Edition:
Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

About

Growthpoint Properties Limited is a real estate investment trust. The primary business of the Company is investment in rental-generating properties, which are maintained and upgraded or refurbished as necessary. It operates through six segments: Retail, Office, Industrial, Australia, V&A Waterfront and Other joint ventures. Its... (more)

Latest News about GRTJ.J

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)

19 Sep 2017

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a host of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND

30 Aug 2017
