Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
900.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs900.40
Open
Rs888.00
Day's High
Rs909.40
Day's Low
Rs888.00
Volume
10,469
Avg. Vol
19,558
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
About
Garware-Wall Ropes Limited manufactures and sells various products, such as ropes, twine, yarn, fishnet, nettings and technical textiles. The Company's segments include Synthetic Cordage, and Fibre and Industrial Products & Projects. The Synthetic Cordage segment consists of ropes, twines and nettings made of twine. The Fibre... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,164.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.88
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Garware Wall Ropes signs MoU with Aero-T for manufacture of advanced aerostats
* Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 196.4 million rupees versus 172.8 million rupees year ago