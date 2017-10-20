Edition:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

GS.N on New York Stock Exchange

242.13USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.60 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$244.73
Open
$244.39
Day's High
$245.29
Day's Low
$241.39
Volume
458,958
Avg. Vol
693,383
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$173.95

About

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): $95,179.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 386.88
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 1.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 131.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 7.86 14.09

Latest News about GS.N

UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case

LONDON Britain's Court of Appeal has refused Libya's $67 billion (£50.8 billion) sovereign wealth fund the right to appeal against the 2016 judgement handed down by Britain's High Court in the fund's $1.2 billion case against Goldman Sachs.

20 Oct 2017

In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO says to spend more time in Frankfurt

LONDON Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, he said on Thursday, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares

* Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I

18 Oct 2017

Goldman's fledgling consumer bank draws questions from curious analysts

As Goldman Sachs Group Inc has unveiled more details about its strategy and financial targets to satisfy investor demands, Wall Street's attention has turned to a business so small and new that there may not be much to disclose.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering

* Goldman Sachs - ‍on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing​

18 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.53 0.00
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. (MER.N) -- --
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) $99.34 -0.17
UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) CHF17.16 --
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) $50.61 -0.07
Morgan Stanley (MWD.N) -- --
Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) CHF15.92 --
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) $44.47 -0.21
Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) $45.54 -0.49

