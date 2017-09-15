Edition:
United Kingdom

Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

GSC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.97CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+2.11%)
Prev Close
$0.95
Open
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.95
Volume
67,300
Avg. Vol
146,597
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.76

Chart for

About

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company's segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): $401.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 631.62
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about GSC.TO

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing‍​ Source text:[http://bit.ly/2fpIyUh] Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Golden Star reports Q1 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

03 May 2017
» More GSC.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) $20.42 +0.20
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) $3.34 -0.07
Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO) $1.97 -0.76

Earnings vs. Estimates