Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.40INR
145.40INR
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs142.55
Open
Rs143.75
Day's High
Rs148.80
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Volume
8,403,835
Avg. Vol
2,345,137
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75
About
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is engaged in the development of crop nutrition solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Fertilizer Products and Industrial Products. It offers fertilizer products, such as urea, ammonium sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate and traded... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs53,814.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.48
|Dividend:
|2.20
|Yield (%):
|1.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09