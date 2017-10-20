Edition:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

GSK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,519.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
1,523.50
Open
1,526.00
Day's High
1,528.50
Day's Low
1,517.00
Volume
5,637,556
Avg. Vol
8,308,931
52-wk High
1,724.50
52-wk Low
1,444.00

Chart for

About

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £75,181.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,918.63
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about GSK.L

GlaxoSmithKline adult shingles vaccine wins U.S. approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company announced on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US

* Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​

20 Oct 2017

China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead

LONDON/SHANGHAI Investors are betting on China's potential to feed the global pharmaceutical pipeline, putting a multi-billion-dollar price tag on a handful of stocks, even as the country struggles to close a huge R&D gap with the West.

19 Oct 2017

GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada

Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

