GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline adult shingles vaccine wins U.S. approval Oct 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company announced on Friday.

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US * Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​

INSIGHT-China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead LONDON/SHANGHAI, Oct 19 Investors are betting on China's potential to feed the global pharmaceutical pipeline, putting a multi-billion-dollar price tag on a handful of stocks, even as the country struggles to close a huge R&D gap with the West.

GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.