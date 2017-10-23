Edition:
Grupo Sanborns SAB de CV (GSNBRB1.MX)

GSNBRB1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

21.50MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.17 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
$21.67
Open
$21.74
Day's High
$21.74
Day's Low
$21.50
Volume
252,225
Avg. Vol
210,985
52-wk High
$24.44
52-wk Low
$20.45

About

Grupo Sanborns SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company that, through its subsidiary, operates department stores. As of December 31, 2005, the Company held a 99.94% interest in Sanborn Hermanos S.A. It offers a both own-brand and branded products across a range of goods departments, which include writing materials, audio and video... (more)

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): $48,934.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,298.76
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 4.15

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

