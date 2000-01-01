Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)
GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
212.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs208.55
Open
Rs209.50
Day's High
Rs214.90
Day's Low
Rs207.00
Volume
929,080
Avg. Vol
796,162
52-wk High
Rs214.90
52-wk Low
Rs127.05
About
Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) is a natural gas infrastructure and transmission company engaged in gas transportation business. The Company is engaged in transmission of natural gas through pipelines on an open access basis from supply points to demand centers. It also generates electricity through windmills. Its segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs110,442.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|563.77
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.18
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.51
|14.09