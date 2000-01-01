Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)
GTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
42.12EUR
3:31pm BST
42.12EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.41 (-0.95%)
€-0.41 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
€42.53
€42.53
Open
€42.67
€42.67
Day's High
€42.88
€42.88
Day's Low
€41.92
€41.92
Volume
41,520
41,520
Avg. Vol
59,612
59,612
52-wk High
€46.94
€46.94
52-wk Low
€28.38
€28.38
About
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT) is a France-based company, which is active in the field of cryogenics and storage of liquefied gases. It operates as a marine engineering company, specialized in the design of membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,728.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|37.08
|Dividend:
|1.33
|Yield (%):
|5.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|45.60
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.37
|14.09