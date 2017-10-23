Guararapes Confeccoes SA (GUAR3.SA)
GUAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
165.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
165.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.04 (-0.63%)
R$ -1.04 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
R$ 166.04
R$ 166.04
Open
R$ 166.95
R$ 166.95
Day's High
R$ 168.50
R$ 168.50
Day's Low
R$ 164.67
R$ 164.67
Volume
77,100
77,100
Avg. Vol
48,646
48,646
52-wk High
R$ 168.50
R$ 168.50
52-wk Low
R$ 55.01
R$ 55.01
About
Guararapes Confeccoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the fashion industry. The Company is involved in the manufacture, wholesale, retail and export of clothing and fabrics, as well as in the import and wholesale of footwear, bath and table linens, perfumes and cosmetics, among others. The Company's activities... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 9,609.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|62.40
|Dividend:
|0.39
|Yield (%):
|0.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09