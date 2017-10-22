Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.66TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.66TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.48%)
-0.07TL (-1.48%)
Prev Close
4.73TL
4.73TL
Open
4.71TL
4.71TL
Day's High
4.72TL
4.72TL
Day's Low
4.66TL
4.66TL
Volume
1,897,252
1,897,252
Avg. Vol
6,171,029
6,171,029
52-wk High
5.55TL
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL
3.98TL
About
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (Gubretas) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and marketing of chemical fertilizers, including solid fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, powder-based fertilizers and organic fertilizers. It also provides soil analysis services to farmers, advising on the appropriate fertilizer to be used. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,589.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|334.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09