GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)
907.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
907.00
--
--
--
--
1,168,822
917.50
586.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,589.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|300.67
|Dividend:
|14.51
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.86
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.14
|14.09
BRIEF-GVC Holdings says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct
* Q3 SPORTS BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 11% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY)
UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1
Sept 14 Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said it expects core annual earnings to top market estimates after first-half gaming revenue rose.
BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros
* H1 NET GAMING REVENUE 486.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016
Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources
LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
BRIEF-GVC Holdings says H1 2017 group daily NGR up 10 pct
* H1 2017 NGR eur 484.8m up 10% versus H1 2016 pro forma eur 441.8m
BRIEF-GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct
* Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016
