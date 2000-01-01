GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.75INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+4.98%)
Prev Close
Rs14.05
Open
Rs14.75
Day's High
Rs14.75
Day's Low
Rs14.75
Volume
638,113
Avg. Vol
11,264,311
52-wk High
Rs14.75
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
About
GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited is a holding company. The Company operates in energy, airports, transportation and has presence in other business, such as resources and urban infrastructures. The Company's segments include Power, which offers generation, operation and maintenance services to the power plants; Roads, which is... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.67
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.