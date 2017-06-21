Edition:
Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)

GWIG.DE on Xetra

10.47EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
€10.29
Open
€10.25
Day's High
€10.49
Day's Low
€10.20
Volume
39,275
Avg. Vol
84,516
52-wk High
€14.32
52-wk Low
€9.95

About

Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON and HALLHUBER. It operates through three segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail, GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale and HALLHUBER: The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €478.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.91
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 2.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about GWIG.DE

BRIEF-Chief Retail Officer Norbert Steinke resigns from managing board

* CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Gerry Weber closes H1 in line with expectations

* GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN

14 Jun 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28

FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

28 Apr 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

27 Apr 2017
