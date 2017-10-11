Edition:
Gerresheimer AG (GXIG.DE)

GXIG.DE on Xetra

66.48EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€66.47
Open
€66.53
Day's High
€67.01
Day's Low
€66.34
Volume
99,078
Avg. Vol
129,534
52-wk High
€78.25
52-wk Low
€59.61

About

Gerresheimer AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the pharmaceuticals and health care industry. It operates through two business segments: Plastics and Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics and Devices segment produces standard and customized products for drug delivery, such as insulin pens, inhalers, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,057.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.40
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 1.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.29 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.36 10.90
ROE: -- 16.18 14.09

Latest News about GXIG.DE

BRIEF-Gerresheimer says acquisitions remain part of strategy

Oct 11 Gerresheimer AG management on conference call:

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Gerresheimer's targets in jeopardy over U.S. healthcare confusion

* Says delivering Q4 orders is a challenge (Adds more details on outlook, shares)

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears

* Downbeat broker note hits Inmarsat (Recasts with details, adds closing prices)

05 Sep 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 5

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0606 GMT.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new Corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market

* Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market

24 Jul 2017

Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass

FRANKFURT, July 13 Gerresheimer already has firm orders for 80 percent of what it expects to make in second-half sales in its U.S. glass business, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on Thursday, reiterating his optimism about the end of the year.

13 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Germany's Gerresheimer trims forecast, eyes H2 pick-up

* Shares at 19-month lows, down 2.7 percent (Adds details on forecast, shares)

13 Jul 2017

Germany's Gerresheimer eyes pick-up in second half

FRANKFURT, July 13 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer said it expected business to pick up in the second half of this year after a second quarter that showed further evidence of caution by U.S. customers due to uncertainty over healthcare policy.

13 Jul 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

26 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates