Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)

BRIEF-Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger * Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger

BRIEF-Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr * Hydro one limited declares common share dividend at recently increased 22 cents per share quarterly rate

BRIEF-Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20 * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view C$1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 billion Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday that it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

BRIEF-Avista says it will pay termination fee to Hydro if merger agreement between co, Hydro One is terminated * Avista says if merger agreement between co, Hydro one is terminated, co will be required to pay Hydro a termination fee of $103 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2gLvEmq) Further company coverage:

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 bln July 19 Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) in cash.

BRIEF-Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value * Hydro One to acquire Avista to create growing North American utility leader with C$31.2 billion in enterprise value

BRIEF-Hydro One Ltd announces secondary offering of common shares * Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the Province of Ontario

BRIEF-Hydro One announces secondary offering of shares by Province of Ontario * Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario