Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
269.50INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs271.90
Open
Rs269.60
Day's High
Rs275.00
Day's Low
Rs267.50
Volume
9,422,320
Avg. Vol
9,570,324
52-wk High
Rs278.55
52-wk Low
Rs147.40
About
Hindalco Industries Limited is engaged in the production of aluminium and aluminium products, and copper and copper products. The Company's segments include Aluminium, which includes hydrate and alumina, aluminum and aluminum product, and Copper, which includes continuous cast copper rods, copper cathode, sulfuric acid,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|28.50
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|2.28
|ROE:
|2.95
