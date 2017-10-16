Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
717.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Hatsun Agro Product Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of milk, milk products and ice creams. The Company's dairy products include dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, milk, curd, paneer and ice creams, among others. Its brands include AROKYA, Hatsun, Arun Icecreams, IBACO, Oyalo, Santosa... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago