Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

Anglogold Ashanti sells some South African mines for around $307 million JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Anglogold Ashanti said on Thursday it will sell its newest goldmine to Harmony Gold for $300 million and another mine for 100 million rand ($7.4 million) to China's Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment Company.

UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand, bonds take a beating on U.S. rate hike talk * Gold stocks hit as hawkish Yellen hurts bullion (Updates rand, adds bonds, stocks closing levels)

Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa JOHANNESBURG The bodies of the last two miners unaccounted for at a mine operated by South Africa's Harmony Gold were recovered on Thursday, the company said, bringing the death toll to five after a tremor shook the shafts last week.

Five miners trapped after earth tremor at S.Africa's Harmony gold mine JOHANNESBURG Five workers were trapped underground in a South African gold mine owned by Harmony Gold following an earth tremor, the mining company said on Friday.

BRIEF-Absa Bank upsizes Harmony Gold's existing $250 mln debt * ABSA BANK - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED AND UPSIZED HARMONY GOLD LIMITED'S EXISTING USD 250,000,000 TERM DEBT TO A 3 YEAR USD 350,000,000 FACILITY

Bodies of 25 illegal miners recovered from abandoned South African gold shaft JOHANNESBURG Police recovered 25 bodies, believed to be those of illegal miners, from a disused Harmony Gold mine shaft, near an area where 76 illegal miners died in 2009 in what was one of South Africa's worst mining disasters.