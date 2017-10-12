Edition:
United Kingdom

Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

HAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

187.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.80 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
188.00
Open
188.40
Day's High
188.60
Day's Low
186.70
Volume
2,749,348
Avg. Vol
3,912,063
52-wk High
199.90
52-wk Low
130.50

Chart for

About

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms. Its services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,742.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,448.19
Dividend: 2.26
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.33 10.90
ROE: -- 15.57 14.09

Latest News about HAYS.L

Banks filling London staffing gaps before Brexit - Hays

Global banks are still filling job vacancies in London despite concerns that Brexit could threaten the city's status as a major financial centre, recruiter Hays said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

Hays sees Brexit impact fading, boost from AI

Hays forecast a modest return to growth in the British recruitment market this year as uncertainty after the Brexit vote eased and added that artificial intelligence was helping to boost its productivity.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Hays sees Brexit impact fading, boost from AI

* Hays vs PageGroup share performance: http://bit.ly/2vMfc7L (Recasts with comments from finance director)

31 Aug 2017

Despite Brexit, recruiter Hays says London banks hiring replacements

Global banks have continued to hire replacements for vacant London jobs, the financial services recruiter told Reuters, despite concerns over Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

14 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Despite Brexit, recruiter Hays says London banks hiring replacements

* Q4 group net fees climb 7 pct at constant currencies (Adds Finance Director, details, shares)

14 Jul 2017
» More HAYS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates