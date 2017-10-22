Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)

UPDATE 1-Activist investor Litt may seek removal of Hudson's Bay directors TORONTO, Oct 23 Activist investor Jonathan Litt ratcheted up pressure on Hudson's Bay Co on Monday, calling a special shareholder meeting potentially to remove directors, in a sign of escalating tension between two investors who hold different views about the future of the department store operator.

Hudson's Bay reassures German workers after Kaufhof CEO quits DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 22 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof.

UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down Oct 20 The chief executive of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co, Gerald Storch, abruptly resigned on Friday, at a time when the department store company is in the middle of a strategic review and struggling to turn around sales.

