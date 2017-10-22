Edition:
Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)

HBC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.74CAD
7:33pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.22 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
$11.96
Open
$11.94
Day's High
$12.24
Day's Low
$11.35
Volume
754,644
Avg. Vol
453,695
52-wk High
$17.33
52-wk Low
$8.08

About

Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company's retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,229.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.58
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

Latest News about HBC.TO

UPDATE 1-Activist investor Litt may seek removal of Hudson's Bay directors

TORONTO, Oct 23 Activist investor Jonathan Litt ratcheted up pressure on Hudson's Bay Co on Monday, calling a special shareholder meeting potentially to remove directors, in a sign of escalating tension between two investors who hold different views about the future of the department store operator.

6:19pm BST

BRIEF-‍Land & Buildings to proceed with calling special meeting of Hudson's Bay's shareholders

Oct 23 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:

5:21pm BST

Activist investor Litt may seek removal of Hudson's Bay directors

TORONTO, Oct 23 Activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing for change at Hudson's Bay Co, said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting following the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer.

3:37pm BST

Activist investor Litt mulling removal of Hudson's Bay directors after CEO exit

TORONTO, Oct 23 Activist investor Jonathan Litt is considering seeking the removal of several directors at Hudson's Bay Co. at a special shareholder meeting following the abrupt departure of its chief executive officer.

3:01pm BST

Hudson's Bay reassures German workers after Kaufhof CEO quits

DUESSELDORF, Germany Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof.

22 Oct 2017

Hudson's Bay reassures German workers after Kaufhof CEO quits

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 22 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof.

22 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down

Oct 20 The chief executive of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co, Gerald Storch, abruptly resigned on Friday, at a time when the department store company is in the middle of a strategic review and struggling to turn around sales.

20 Oct 2017

Hudson's Bay CEO Gerald Storch to step down

Oct 20 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday Chief Executive Gerald Storch will step down, effective Nov. 1, to return to his advisory firm Storch Advisors.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hudson's bay CEO ‍Jerry Storch steps down

* Hudson's Bay Co - ‍governor and executive chairman Richard Baker to reassume CEO role on an interim basis​

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-HBC falls after shelved Nordstrom privatization plan drags down retailers

TORONTO/BENGALURU, Oct 16 Shares in Hudson's Bay Co, which is reviewing strategic options including privatization, fell as much as 5.5 percent on Monday, after rival Nordstrom Inc's failed attempt to go private spooked sentiment for other U.S. retailers, analysts said.

16 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates