Hoteles City Express SAB de CV (HCITY.MX)
HCITY.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
22.75MXN
23 Oct 2017
22.75MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.40%)
$0.09 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
$22.66
$22.66
Open
$23.36
$23.36
Day's High
$23.36
$23.36
Day's Low
$22.50
$22.50
Volume
5,101,035
5,101,035
Avg. Vol
589,752
589,752
52-wk High
$23.85
$23.85
52-wk Low
$15.85
$15.85
About
Hoteles City Express SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company, which owns and franchises a chain of hotels. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotel operations and Administration. The Hotel operations division includes management and rental of own hotels, as well as brand franchising. The Administration... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$8,005.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|371.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09