HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

912.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.35 (-2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs937.25
Open
Rs939.00
Day's High
Rs939.50
Day's Low
Rs908.05
Volume
1,576,414
Avg. Vol
1,201,203
52-wk High
Rs943.80
52-wk Low
Rs736.00

HCL Technologies Limited is engaged in providing a range of software development services, business process outsourcing services and information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company's segments include software services, infrastructure management services and business process outsourcing services. The software... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,263,821.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,392.03
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 2.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Fitch Withdraws Hospices Civils de Lyon's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn French public hospital Hospices Civils de Lyon's (HCL) 'AA' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'F1+' rating on HCL's EUR85 million French commercial paper programme (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as HCL h

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hJ9iQ3 Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology

* Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies announces asset purchase of Alpha Insight

* Announces asset purchase by co of Alpha Insight, incorporated in United Kingdom

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HCL Technologies buys ETL Factory

* Says acquired ETL Factory Limited, a private limited company registered in Scotland

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HCL Technologies seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as the managing director of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2whOeXo) Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1

July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.

27 Jul 2017

India's HCL Tech Q1 consol profit rises about 8 pct, beats estimates

July 27 India's HCL Technologies Ltd posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 8 pct

* Board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of company for financial year 2017-18

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Regal Entertainment & Consultants says Dinesh Gupta resigns as MD

* Says Satish Kusumbiwal resigns as joint MD and CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzTpE3) Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017
