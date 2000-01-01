Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
35.55INR
10:59am BST
35.55INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.95 (+5.80%)
Rs1.95 (+5.80%)
Prev Close
Rs33.60
Rs33.60
Open
Rs33.70
Rs33.70
Day's High
Rs35.80
Rs35.80
Day's Low
Rs33.60
Rs33.60
Volume
13,762,059
13,762,059
Avg. Vol
5,253,447
5,253,447
52-wk High
Rs48.10
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00
Rs29.00
About
Hindustan Construction Company Limited is engaged in engineering and construction activities. The Company's segments include Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real estate, Comprehensive Urban Development and Management, and Others. The Company provides engineering and construction services for projects across... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,814.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,015.46
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09