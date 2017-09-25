Edition:
HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)

HDBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,865.15INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs1,862.65
Open
Rs1,868.35
Day's High
Rs1,876.95
Day's Low
Rs1,852.90
Volume
132,025
Avg. Vol
74,794
52-wk High
Rs1,876.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,159.30

About

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs4,671,776.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,595.29
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about HDBK.BO

UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank posts record profit, bad loans stable

* Seeing growth in both retail and wholesale loans (Adds management comment, details on bad loans)

12:52pm BST

BRIEF-HDFC Bank exec says co plans to add close to 200 branches annually

* Exec says ‍​have seen uptick in working capital requirements

11:05am BST

India's HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 20 pct y/y

Oct 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's No.2 lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit, almost in line with analysts' estimates.

8:20am BST

BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct

* HDFC Bank Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 41.61 billion rupees

8:18am BST

Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Sept 25 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI

MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HDFC Bank revises savings bank interest rate effective Aug 19

* Says announced a revision in its savings bank interest rate effective August 19, 2017

17 Aug 2017

Fitch Places Sri Lanka's HDFC Bank on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC Bank) National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency also placed HDFC Bank's senior secured and senior unsecured debentures, rated at 'BBB(lka)', on RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN reflects the risk that the state (B+/Stable), as major shareholder, will not raise the bank's capital to m

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank awaits farm loan waiver details after higher Q1 provisions

* Agriculture sector delinquencies drive non-performing loans

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

July 24 India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says:

24 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates