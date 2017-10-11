Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS)
HDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,723.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,722.40
Open
Rs1,725.00
Day's High
Rs1,732.00
Day's Low
Rs1,712.00
Volume
1,561,712
Avg. Vol
2,620,714
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.15
About
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India. The Company's segments include loans, life insurance, general insurance, asset management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs2,775,476.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,595.10
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.03
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 25 bln rupees
Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 pct stake in HDFC Life IPO
July 28 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says June-qtr PAT 15.56 bln rupees
July 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue rupee denominated bonds overseas
June 22 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Housing Development Finance Corporation March-qtr profit falls about 22 pct
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd: