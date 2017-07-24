Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HEAC.NS)
HEAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited is engaged in managing cancer hospitals, cancer centers and medical diagnostic services, including scientific testing and consultancy services in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. The Company is involved retail sale of pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopedic goods and toilet articles.
BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises seeks members' nod to borrow upto 7.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to borrow not more than 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vANOLg) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.