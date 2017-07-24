Edition:
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HEAC.NS)

HEAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs270.40
Open
Rs266.55
Day's High
Rs271.80
Day's Low
Rs266.55
Volume
33,538
Avg. Vol
94,196
52-wk High
Rs289.00
52-wk Low
Rs204.65

HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited is engaged in managing cancer hospitals, cancer centers and medical diagnostic services, including scientific testing and consultancy services in the pharmaceutical and medical sector. The Company is involved retail sale of pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopedic goods and toilet articles.... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs23,463.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 85.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

Latest News about HEAC.NS

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises seeks members' nod to borrow upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to borrow not more than 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vANOLg) Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India

* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.

02 Jun 2017
