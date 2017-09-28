Edition:
Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

783.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs784.35
Open
Rs788.50
Day's High
Rs788.50
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
31,791
Avg. Vol
65,307
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

About

Heritage Foods Limited, formerly Heritage Foods (India) Ltd., is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's segments are Dairy, Retail, Agri, Bakery and Renewable Energy. Its principal products/services are milk, value added products and FMCG (food and non-food). The Dairy segment mainly deals with procuring... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs34,405.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.20
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about HEFI.NS

BRIEF-Heritage Foods ‍commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​

* Says ‍commissioning of third 2.1 wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ftuA3m Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division

* Approved purchase of assets including building, machinery of Shah Motilal Foods for expansion of dairy division by setting up plant Source text - http://bit.ly/2wiUDB5 Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods gets shareholders' nod for stock split

Sept 26 Heritage Foods Ltd * Gets shareholders' nod for stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:2

* Says approves incorporation of 50:50 JV co with Novandie SNC Source text - http://bit.ly/2vmndna Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 103.7 million rupees versus 171.1 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares

* Says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares of co

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit from cont ops falls

* March quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 241.7 million rupees versus profit 275.7 million rupees year ago

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Heritage Foods recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
