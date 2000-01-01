Edition:
HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)

HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,307.05INR
7:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs43.85 (+3.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,263.20
Open
Rs1,270.00
Day's High
Rs1,325.00
Day's Low
Rs1,270.00
Volume
375,578
Avg. Vol
643,577
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45

Chart for

About

HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel. The Company's segments include Graphite, Power and Unallocable items/others. The Company operates single site plant of Graphite Electrodes with a production capacity of approximately 80,000 metric tons (MT) per annum. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs45,321.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

