HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)
HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,307.05INR
7:23am BST
1,307.05INR
7:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs43.85 (+3.47%)
Rs43.85 (+3.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,263.20
Rs1,263.20
Open
Rs1,270.00
Rs1,270.00
Day's High
Rs1,325.00
Rs1,325.00
Day's Low
Rs1,270.00
Rs1,270.00
Volume
375,578
375,578
Avg. Vol
643,577
643,577
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45
Rs144.45
About
HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel. The Company's segments include Graphite, Power and Unallocable items/others. The Company operates single site plant of Graphite Electrodes with a production capacity of approximately 80,000 metric tons (MT) per annum. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs45,321.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.96
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09