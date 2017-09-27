Edition:
Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

HEIG.DE on Xetra

85.66EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€85.66
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
595,770
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures - Other. The Cements segment... (more)

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): €16,974.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.42
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 1.87

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

