Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

289.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs283.70
Open
Rs283.70
Day's High
Rs290.80
Day's Low
Rs282.85
Volume
780,839
Avg. Vol
922,151
52-wk High
Rs290.80
52-wk Low
Rs185.20

About

Hexaware Technologies Limited is a provider of information technology (IT), business process outsourcing (BPO) and consulting services. The Company is engaged in computer programming, consultancy and related activities, IT consulting, software development and business process management. Its segments include Travel and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,797.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 296.68
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about HEXT.NS

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health

* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International

* Says ‍national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates