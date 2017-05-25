Edition:
Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

HFD.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
330.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
642,120
52-wk High
389.50
52-wk Low
305.40

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom. The Halfords Retail... (more)

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): £684.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 199.12
Dividend: 11.68
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 33.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.14 10.90
ROE: -- 10.41 14.09

Halfords sees early signs of 'staycation' benefit

LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords is seeing early signs of a boost to its business from more Britons opting to holiday in the UK rather than overseas due to the weaker pound, its boss said on Thursday.

25 May 2017

Halfords annual profit dented by weaker pound

LONDON, May 25 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook

* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year

25 May 2017

Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move

LONDON Marks & Spencer has hired Jill McDonald to run its clothing division, betting that the boss of bike shop Halfords can bring her focus on improving stores and customer service to fix the struggling business.

03 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move

* Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1 (Adds background, reaction)

03 May 2017

Britain's M&S appoints Halfords boss to run clothing division

LONDON, May 3 Marks & Spencer said it had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its clothing and home business, freeing its chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall group.

03 May 2017
