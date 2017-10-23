Cia Hering (HGTX3.SA)
HGTX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
31.02BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.30 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.72
Open
R$ 30.73
Day's High
R$ 31.24
Day's Low
R$ 30.48
Volume
896,500
Avg. Vol
960,286
52-wk High
R$ 31.24
52-wk Low
R$ 14.82
About
Cia Hering is a Brazil-based company engaged in the fashion industry. The Company’s key activity is the production and marketing of threads, fabrics, textiles, knitwear, accessories and clothing in general. It is also involved in the apparel designing. The Company operates through several production units located in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,678.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|161.84
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|5.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09