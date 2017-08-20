Edition:
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

HIK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,170.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-28.00 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
1,198.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,200.00
Day's Low
1,163.00
Volume
446,033
Avg. Vol
901,574
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of both branded and non-branded generic and in-licensed products. The Company's segments include Branded, Injectables, Generics and Others. It sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,897.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 240.65
Dividend: 8.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about HIK.L

Drugmaker Hikma's U.S. unit raises medicine prices: Financial Times

NEW YORK Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc's U.S. subsidiary has raised the price of a common diarrhea drug by more than 400 percent and is charging more for five other medicines as well, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

20 Aug 2017

Drugmaker Hikma trims sales forecasts, shares fall

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Thursday said 2017 revenue would be at the lower end of its forecasts, citing increased pricing pressures in the generic drug industry, sending its shares to a more than three-year low.

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hikma says focused on cost reduction across generics business

* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SAYS COMPANY IS FOCUSED ON COST REDUCTION ACROSS ALL AREAS OF GENERICS BUSINESS - COMPANY EXEC

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Drugmaker Hikma lowers full-year revenue guidance

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE, IN LINE WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 2016

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hikma inks Middle East, North Africa licensing deal with Takeda

* HIKMA ANNOUNCES NEW LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR PRODUCTS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hikma signs license, supply agreement for Octaplex‍​

* Hikma signs an exclusive license and supply agreement with Octapharma for Octaplex‍​

31 May 2017
