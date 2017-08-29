Edition:
Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

HLAG.DE on Xetra

35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€35.66
Open
€35.51
Day's High
€36.15
Day's Low
€35.23
Volume
84,295
Avg. Vol
124,585
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83

Hapag Lloyd AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the marine freight and logistics sector. The Company focuses on providing liner services between all continents. Its fleet comprises container vessels with capacity up to 10,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Its products and services include e-business... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,511.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 175.76
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve

* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

29 Aug 2017

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 percent

FRANKFURT Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

13 Jul 2017

Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 pct

FRANKFURT, July 13 Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.

13 Jul 2017

TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares

FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).

11 Jul 2017

TUI sheds its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on tourism

FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group TUI Group said on Monday it had sold its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd , bringing to a close plans for the sale of non-core businesses in order to focus on its tourism operations.

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd

* DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

10 Jul 2017

HAPAG-LLOYD CEO SAYS SET TO COMPLETE INTEGRATION OF UASC BY END-SEPTEMBER/EARLY OCTOBER

