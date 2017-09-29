Edition:
United Kingdom

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS)

HLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,271.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs22.00 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
Rs1,249.95
Open
Rs1,254.90
Day's High
Rs1,274.00
Day's Low
Rs1,254.00
Volume
1,055,379
Avg. Vol
1,187,763
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs781.95

Chart for

About

Hindustan Unilever Limited is engaged in fast-moving consumer goods business comprising home and personal care, foods and refreshments. The Company's segments are Soaps and Detergents, which includes soaps, detergent bars, detergent powders, detergent liquids and scourers; Personal Products, which includes products in categories... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,613,175.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,164.48
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about HLL.NS

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever to divest 50 pct stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

* Signed deal for divestment of its 50 percent stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever CFO P. B. Balaji resigns‍​

* Says CFO P B Balaji resigns‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

Indian shares rise as drugmakers, consumer stocks gain

July 19 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, with drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up on hopes of higher U.S. sales and consumer staple Hindustan Unilever hitting a record high after its June-quarter profit beat expectations.

19 Jul 2017

India's Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 pct

July 18 Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 12.83 billion rupees versus profit of 11.74 billion rupees last year

18 Jul 2017

India's Hindustan Unilever profit up 6.2 pct, beats estimates

May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.

17 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees

17 May 2017
» More HLL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates