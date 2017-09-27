Edition:
United Kingdom

Halma PLC (HLMA.L)

HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange

1,163.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
1,161.00
Open
1,159.00
Day's High
1,168.00
Day's Low
1,159.00
Volume
396,092
Avg. Vol
748,429
52-wk High
1,187.70
52-wk Low
879.50

Chart for

About

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,369.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 379.64
Dividend: 8.38
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about HLMA.L

Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1

Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.

27 Sep 2017

Halma full-year profit rises 17 percent, aided by acquisitions

Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

13 Jun 2017

UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 13 Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

13 Jun 2017
» More HLMA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More HLMA.L Market Views