Edition:
United Kingdom

Hammerson PLC (HMNJ.J)

HMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,499.00ZAc
2:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

42.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
9,457.00
Open
9,462.00
Day's High
9,519.00
Day's Low
9,462.00
Volume
241,910
Avg. Vol
411,959
52-wk High
11,000.00
52-wk Low
8,821.00

Chart for

About

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company's segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company's portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,235.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 793.22
Dividend: 10.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about HMNJ.J

BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds

* HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall

* ‍HAMMERSON AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ARRANGE A SEVEN-YEAR LOAN SECURED ON DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE​

01 Sep 2017

UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

July 26 Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct

* HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016)

26 Jul 2017

UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

July 26 Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence

* HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson says CFO to be on leave following planned operation

* Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks

* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet

26 May 2017
» More HMNJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More HMNJ.J Market Views