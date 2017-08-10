Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)
HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
About
Himatsingka Seide Limited is a home textile company, which is engaged in spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles, and manufacturing of other textiles. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of textiles consisting of fabric and yarn. Its geographic segments include India, North... (more)
BRIEF-India's Himatsingka Seide June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 506.3 million rupees versus profit of 453.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints K P Rangaraj as group CFO
* Says Ashutosh Halbe to step down as interim CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBEPry) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints Ashutosh Halbe as interim CFO
* Says approved appointment of Ashutosh Halbe, as interim CFO of company effective July 5, 2017